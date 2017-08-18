(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Marine Minute

    Marine Minute

    UNITED STATES

    08.18.2017

    Audio by Lance Cpl. Troy Saunders 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    I'm Lance Corporal Troy Saunders with your Marine Minute.

    The U.S. Navy commissioned the USS Lewis B. Puller, August 17th, at Khalifa bin Salman Port in Bahrain. This is the second Naval ship to be named after Lt. Gen. Chesty Puller, the most decorated Marine in the history of the Corps. The USS Lewis. B. Puller is the first U.S. ship commissioned outside the U.S. and is slated to serve with the U.S. Fifth Fleet in the Persian Gulf.

    Also in the Corps,
    Marines with 7th Marine Regiment returned home from a nine-month deployment August 17th, at Marine Air Ground Combat Center in Twentynine Palms, California. Members of the “Magnificent Seventh” were deployed as part of Special-Purpose Marine-Air-Ground-Task-Force Crisis-Response-Central-Command.

    In the Pacific,
    Chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff, Marine Gen. Joseph Dunford, met with Japan State Minister of Defense, Tomohiro Yamamoto, at the Japan Ministry of Defense in Tokyo, Japan, August 18th, in order to reaffirm the firm alliance between the U.S. and Japan.

    That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Marine Corps go to Marines.mil.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.18.2017
    Date Posted: 08.18.2017 11:22
    Category: Newscasts
    This work, Marine Minute, by LCpl Troy Saunders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

