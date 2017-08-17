(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    170817-OKI-Flag Condition

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    08.17.2017

    Audio by Lance Cpl. Michael DeLoach 

    American Forces Network Okinawa

    Summers in Okinawa can get very humid, and if you aren’t careful, extremely dangerous. Lance Corporal Michael DeLoach tells us ways to be safe while you’re working out this summer.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 170817-OKI-Flag Condition, by LCpl Michael DeLoach, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

