Summers in Okinawa can get very humid, and if you aren’t careful, extremely dangerous. Lance Corporal Michael DeLoach tells us ways to be safe while you’re working out this summer.
|Date Taken:
|08.17.2017
|Date Posted:
|08.18.2017 02:42
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|49080
|Filename:
|1708/DOD_104736603.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:08
|Year
|2017
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 170817-OKI-Flag Condition, by LCpl Michael DeLoach, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT