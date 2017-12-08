(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    VTARNG Zodiac Boat Training Exercise (Audio)

    UNITED STATES

    08.12.2017

    Audio by Spc. Gillian McCreedy 

    172nd Public Affairs Detachment

    (Audio only) C troop 1-172nd Mountain Cavalry soldiers conduct amphibious operations training at the Burlington Waterfront. The soldiers practice making poncho rafts and swimming with them, and maneuvering Zodiac boats.

    Date Taken: 08.12.2017
    Date Posted: 08.18.2017 11:41
    Category: Newscasts
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, VTARNG Zodiac Boat Training Exercise (Audio), by SPC Gillian McCreedy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    National Guard
    Army National Guard
    Vermont Army National Guard
    Zodiac Boat
    C troop 1-172nd Mountain Cavalry
    Poncho Raft

