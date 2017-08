Soldiers Radio News

Soldiers of the 82ND Airborne gather to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the All-American Airborne Division.



SPECIALIST ANGEL VASQUEZ, SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS



VETERANS OF THE 82ND AIRBORNE DIVISION GATHERED AT LAKELAND LINDER REGIONAL AIRPORT TO CELEBRATE THE 100TH ANNIVERSARY OF THE ALL-AMERICAN DIVISION. U-S ARMY VERTERAN OF THE 82ND AIRBORNE BRIAN CADDOW SAYS AIRBORNE SOLDIERS ARE UNLIKE OTHERS BECAUSE OF THEIR READINESS TO FACE ANY SITUATION.



“WELL WHAT MAKES US SPECIAL IS WE HAVE THE WILLINGNESS TO JUMP OUT OF AN AIRPLANE ANYWHERE IN THE WORLD, INTO A COMBAT SITUATION.”



HE GOES ON TO DESCRIBE THE ABILITY OF AIRBORNE SOLDIERS TO BE THE FIRST BOOTS ON THE GROUND DURING ANY SITUATION AND LEAD THE WAY FOR THE SOLDIERS THAT FOLLOWED.



“TYPICALLY THE AIRBORNE IS THE FIRST TO GO. OUR MISSION WAS TO JUMP IN BEHIND ENEMY LINES AND CONDUCT OPERATIONS UNTIL EVERYBODY ELSE GOT THERE.”



