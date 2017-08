Soldiers Radio News

Command Sergeant Major John Troxell, Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, speaks about Cadet Summer Training.



SPECIALIST ANGEL VASQUEZ, SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS



SENIOR ENLISTED ADVISOR TO THE CHAIRMAN OF THE JOINT CHIEFS OF STAFF, COMMAND SERGEANT MAJOR JOHN TROXELL SPOKE ABOUT THE IMPORTANCE OF CADET SUMMER TRAINING DURING AN INTERVIEW AT FORT KNOX KENTUCKY. HE SAYS THE RIGOROUS TRAINING HELPS PREPARE SOLDIERS TO BE FUTURE LEADERS.



“WHEN THEY’RE IN A FIELD ENVIRONMENT 21 OF THE 30 DAYS THAT THEY’RE OUT HERE I THINK ALL OF THIS BUILDS INTO THE PHYSICAL, MENTAL AND EMOTIONAL HARDNESS, NOT JUST TOUGHNESS BUT HARDNESS WE NEED IN THEM TO BE LEADERS IN THE FUTURE.”



HE CONTINUES, SAYING THE IMPORTANCE OF THE TRAINING IS TO BUILD THE CADET’S READINESS TO SUPPORT AND SERVE THE NATION DURING A TIME OF WAR.



“IN THE BIG PICTURE, THE BIG SCHEME OF THINGS THIS IS ABOUT DEFENDING OUR HOMELAND. THIS IS A WAY THAT WE GET AFTER BUILDING THESE YOUNG MEN AND WOMEN SO THAT WHEN THEY GRADUATE THEY’VE ALREADY BEEN KIND OF IMMERSED IN THE ENVIRONMENT THAT THEY ARE GOING TO END UP BEING OPERATING IN.”



