Soldiers Radio News

Army future leaders train at Fort Benning and Soldiers experience Japanese culture at Camp Zama.



SERGEANT NATHANIEL PHILLIPS, SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS



STUDENTS OF THE MANEUVER CENTER OF EXCELLENCE'S INFANTRY AND ARMOR BASIC LEADER COURSE AT FORT BENNING CONDUCT COMBINED ARMS MANEUVER TRAINING. COMMANDER, COLONEL ANTHONY JUDGE SAYS THE EVENT IS DESIGNED TO PREPARE THE FUTURE LEADERS OF THE ARMY.



"THE INTENT OF THE PROGRAM IS TO REPLICATE A TRAINING CENTER EXPERIENCE SO THAT WHEN THE OFFICERS CULMINATE IN THIS TRAINING THEY'LL'VE BEEN EXPOSED TO COMBINED MANEUVER LEVEL TRAINING."



SOLDIERS AND FAMILY MEMBERS AT CAMP ZAMA, JAPAN SHARED IN THE ANCIENT JAPANESE DANCE TRADITION OF BON ODORI. COMMANDER OF U-S ARMY GARRISON JAPAN, COLONEL PHIL GAGE SAYS THE FESTIVAL PROVIDES A GREAT OPPORTUNITY FOR THE PEOPLE OF BOTH COUNTRIES TO COME TOGETHER.



"SO THIS IS MY FIRST BON ODORI AND THIS IS FANTASTIC. THERE'S SO MANY FAMILIES OUT HERE INTERACTING WITH THEIR JAPANESE HOST AND THIS IS WONDERFUL. I THANK EVERYONE FOR COMING OUT, IT'S GOING TO BE FANTASTIC."



