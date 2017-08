Soldiers Radio News

Airborne and Ranger Training Brigade Graduates the first, fourth generation Paratrooper.



SERGEANT NATHANIEL PHILLIPS, SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS



AIRBORNE AND RANGER TRAINING BRIGADE AT FORT BENNING, GEORGIA GRADUATES THE FIRST, FOURTH GENERATION, PARATROOPER. CADET MEGHAN COPENHAVER SAYS DESPITE THE FAMILY LEGACY, SHE DECIDED TO TAKE THE LEAP TOWARD HER OWN GOALS.



"THERE'S A LITTLE OBLIGATION BEING HERE BUT I DEFINITELY WANTED TO BE HERE FOR MYSELF BECAUSE AS AN ROTC CADET IT IS VERY DISTINGUISHING TO HAVE THE AIRBORNE WINGS."



SHE CONTINUES, SAYING SHE GREW UP ON HER MOTHER'S STORIES OF AIRBORNE SCHOOL BUT FOUND A DIFFERENT CULTURE THAN WHAT SHE EXPECTED.



"IT'S JUST CHANGED TO BE MORE TEAMWORK INSTEAD OF INTIMIDATION. IT'S MORE OF JUST BEING SO YOU CAN ACTUALLY LEARN SO YOU CAN SAVE YOUR OWN LIFE WHEN YOU'RE LANDING WITH A PARACHUTE."



SHE IS LOOKING FORWARD TO GRADUATION AND HER SPIRITS ARE SOARING.



"I'M JUST REALLY EXCITED TO CONTINUE AND FINALLY GET STARTED. GOING THROUGH THE TRAINING IT'S REALLY RIGOROUS BUT IF YOU JUST KEEP A GOOD MINDSET, IT'S BEEN AWESOME SO FAR AND I'M LOOKING FORWARD TO WHAT COMES NEXT."



