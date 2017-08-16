Today's story: The Air Force Sustainment Center is making plans to establish software sustainment capability for the F-35A Lightning II.
|Date Taken:
|08.16.2017
|Date Posted:
|08.16.2017 13:53
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|49057
|Filename:
|1708/DOD_104730301.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Year
|2017
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Air Force Radio News 16 August 2017 A, by A1C Cory Kuttler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT