Marine Minute

I'm Lance Corporal Troy Saunders with your Marine Minute.



U.S. Marines began training members of the Georgian Armed Forces in Hohenfels, Germany, August 15th, for an upcoming deployment to Afghanistan. The mission rehearsal exercise with the Marines is the final step to certifying that the Georgian unit is ready to deploy with coalition forces in support of Operation Freedom Sentinel.



Also in the Corps,

A Marine Corps World War II veteran, recently traveled over 100-thousand miles to return a flag, that he kept safe for 73 years, to a Japanese soldier's family. Marvin Strombo served with 2nd Marine Division during the Battle of Okinawa where he retrieved a flag from a fallen Japanese soldier.



SB (15:63):

"I knew what it meant to the family, and I finally realized that if I didn't take it, somebody else wouldn't have and it'd be lost forever. As I reached out and took the flag I made a promise to him that someday I'd try to return it."



That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Marine Corps go to Marines.mil.