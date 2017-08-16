(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Marine Minute

    Marine Minute

    UNITED STATES

    08.16.2017

    Audio by Lance Cpl. Troy Saunders 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    I'm Lance Corporal Troy Saunders with your Marine Minute.

    U.S. Marines began training members of the Georgian Armed Forces in Hohenfels, Germany, August 15th, for an upcoming deployment to Afghanistan. The mission rehearsal exercise with the Marines is the final step to certifying that the Georgian unit is ready to deploy with coalition forces in support of Operation Freedom Sentinel.

    Also in the Corps,
    A Marine Corps World War II veteran, recently traveled over 100-thousand miles to return a flag, that he kept safe for 73 years, to a Japanese soldier's family. Marvin Strombo served with 2nd Marine Division during the Battle of Okinawa where he retrieved a flag from a fallen Japanese soldier.

    SB (15:63):
    "I knew what it meant to the family, and I finally realized that if I didn't take it, somebody else wouldn't have and it'd be lost forever. As I reached out and took the flag I made a promise to him that someday I'd try to return it."

    That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Marine Corps go to Marines.mil.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.16.2017
    Date Posted: 08.16.2017 11:18
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 49056
    Filename: 1708/DOD_104729844.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Year 2017
    Genre Newscast
    Location: US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Minute, by LCpl Troy Saunders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Germany
    Georgia
    Japan
    CENTCOM
    Coalition Forces
    USMC
    Pacific
    Europe
    DMA
    Defense Media Activity
    PACOM
    Hohenfels
    WWII
    EUCOM
    Afghanistan
    Marine Corps
    World War II
    Marines
    Exercise
    Flag
    Training
    Deployment
    2nd Marine Division
    Battle of Okinawa
    Georgian Armed Forces
    Japanese Soldier
    Marines.mil
    Marine Minute
    Operation Freedom Sentinel
    DMAMAMM
    WWII Marines
    Marvin Strombo

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT