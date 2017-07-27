Date Taken: 07.27.2017 Date Posted: 08.16.2017 06:11 Category: Newscasts Audio ID: 49054 Filename: 1708/DOD_104729158.mp3 Length: 00:01:04 Artist Cpl Averi Coppa Year 2017 Genre News Location: OKINAWA, JP

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 High-Res. Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, US Army 1-1 Air Defense Artillery Regiment CBRN Training on Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, by Cpl Averi Coppa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.