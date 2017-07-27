First Battalion First Air Defense Artillery Regiment on Okinawa, Japan, completed Chemical Biological Radiological Nuclear Training on 27 July, 2017. 1-1 ADA CBRN trained Echo Company and HHB Medical Group.
|Date Taken:
|07.27.2017
|Date Posted:
|08.16.2017 06:11
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|49054
|Filename:
|1708/DOD_104729158.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:04
|Artist
|Cpl Averi Coppa
|Year
|2017
|Genre
|News
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, US Army 1-1 Air Defense Artillery Regiment CBRN Training on Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, by Cpl Averi Coppa, identified by DVIDS
