(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    US Army 1-1 Air Defense Artillery Regiment CBRN Training on Kadena Air Base, Okinawa

    US Army 1-1 Air Defense Artillery Regiment CBRN Training on Kadena Air Base, Okinawa

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    07.27.2017

    Audio by Cpl. Averi Coppa 

    American Forces Network Okinawa

    First Battalion First Air Defense Artillery Regiment on Okinawa, Japan, completed Chemical Biological Radiological Nuclear Training on 27 July, 2017. 1-1 ADA CBRN trained Echo Company and HHB Medical Group.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.27.2017
    Date Posted: 08.16.2017 06:11
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 49054
    Filename: 1708/DOD_104729158.mp3
    Length: 00:01:04
    Artist Cpl Averi Coppa
    Year 2017
    Genre News
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, US Army 1-1 Air Defense Artillery Regiment CBRN Training on Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, by Cpl Averi Coppa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Japan
    Air Defense Artillery
    Kadena Air Base
    CBRN
    US Army
    AFN Okinawa
    Torii Station
    10th Support Group
    Chemical Biological Radiological Nuclear
    1-1 ADA

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT