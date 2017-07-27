(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    1-1 ADA CBRN Training Radio News Story

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    07.27.2017

    Audio by Cpl. Averi Coppa 

    American Forces Network Okinawa

    First Battalion First Air Defense Artillery Regiment on Okinawa completed Chemical Biological Radiological Nuclear Training on Kadena Air Base, July 27, 2017. The CBRN Unit trained 1-1 ADA Echo Company and the HHB Medical Group on how to use protective equipment and react in a chemical or biological hazardous environment.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Japan
    American Forces Network
    Kadena Air Base
    gas
    united states army
    training
    AFN Okinawa
    Torii Station
    Camp Butler
    chemical biological radiological nuclear defense
    First Battalion First Air Defense Artillery Regiment

