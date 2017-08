Soldiers Radio News

The Iowa National Guard hosted an intense, multi-staged, 10k race at Camp Dodge called the No Man's Land Trench Run.



SERGEANT NATHANIEL PHILLIPS, SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS



THE IOWA NATIONAL GUARD'S JOINT MANEUVER-TRAINING CENTER AT CAMP DODGE HOSTED NEARLY SEVEN HUNDRED RUNNERS FOR THE SECOND ANNUAL NO MAN'S LAND 10-KILOMETER TRENCH RUN. COMMANDER OF THE 6-71ST TROOP COMMAND COLONEL TIMOTHY GLYNN SAYS THE EVENT BUILDS CAMARADERIE WITH EVERYONE INVOLVED.



"THERE'S NO BETTER WAY TO GET TO KNOW YOUR NEIGHBOR WHO MAY DRILL BY SEEING THEM IN THE TRENCH WITH YOU. RUNNING THROUGH THE MUCK AND THE MUD OUT OF A STREAM BED AND FLIPPING TIRES. WHAT A BETTER WAY TO REACH OUT AND GET TO KNOW EACH OTHER."



THE EVENT WAS AN OVERLAND FOOT RACE, MUD RUN, AND OBSTACLE COURSE OPEN TO THE PUBLIC. PARTICIPANT, COURTNEY SHAW SAYS THE RACE ALLOWED HER TO TRY SOMETHING NEW WHILE HAVING FUN OUTSIDE OF HER COMFORT ZONE.



"I LOVED THE RACE, IT WAS A CHALLENGE, IT WAS FUN SOMETHING I DON'T DO EVERY DAY. IT WAS TOUGH AT TIMES BUT I REALLY ENJOYED MYSELF."



FOR MORE NEWS AND INFORMATION, CHECK OUT ARMY DOT MIL AND VISIT THE U-S ARMY YOUTUBE CHANNEL. THANKS FOR LISTENING TO YOUR SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS.