Soldiers Radio News

CBRNE Soldiers at Kadena Air Base have fun while getting some good training and the US Army Reserve's 99th Regional Support Command opens a new facility.



SERGEANT NATHANIEL PHILLIPS, SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS



CHEMICAL BIOLOGICAL RADIOLOGICAL NUCLEAR DEFENSE SOLDIERS WITH THE 1ST BATTALION, 1ST AIR DEFENSE ARTILLERY REGIMENT CONDUCTED TRAINING ON KADENA AIR BASE TO REHEARSE REACTING TO HAZARDOUS AIRBORNE AGENTS. SPECIALIST CARLOS VEGA SAYS WATCHING SOLDIERS RESPOND TO THESE SITUATIONS IS BOTH ENTERTAINING AND EDUCATIONAL.



"WHAT'S EXCITING FOR ME, PERSONALLY IS JUST SEEING EVERYBODY LIKE REACT TO EVERYTHING. THEY KIND OF HAVE A BETTER INSIGHT OF WHAT COULD POTENTIALLY HAPPEN TO THEM."



THE U-S ARMY RESERVE'S 99TH REGIONAL SUPPORT COMMAND HELD A RIBBON CUTTING CEREMONY FOR THE NEWLY RENOVATED STAFF SERGEANT JONAH E. KELLEY ARMY RESERVE CENTER. COMMANDER MAJOR GENERAL TROY KOK SAYS THE CHANGES TO THE CENTER WERE MADE TO FIT THE PROGRESSING NEEDS OF THE ARMY.



"I INVITE YOU TO WALK AROUND AND SEE HOW IT HAS ADJUSTED AND IT HAS CHANGED AS OUR ARMY HAS CHANGED, AS OUR MILITARY HAS CHANGED."



THANKS FOR LISTENING TO YOUR SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS.