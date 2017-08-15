(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Air Force Radio News 15 August 2017 A

    UNITED STATES

    08.15.2017

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Cory Kuttler 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force

    Today's stories: Airmen from Hill Air Force Base, Utah supported and flew F-35A Lightning II aircraft during Combat Hammer, the first operational air-to-ground weapons evaluation for the Air Force’s newest fighter jets. Also, Airmen from Misawa Air Base and Japanese Air Self-Defense Force pararescuemen executed exercise Cope Angel, on Japan's mainland for the first time.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 15 August 2017 A, by A1C Cory Kuttler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Hill AFB
    Misawa
    F-35
    Pararescuemen
    JASDF
    Combat Hammer
    AFRN
    Weapons Evaluation
    Cope Angel

    • LEAVE A COMMENT