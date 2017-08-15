(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Marine Minute

    Marine Minute

    UNITED STATES

    08.15.2017

    Audio by Lance Cpl. Troy Saunders 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    I'm Lance Corporal Troy Saunders with your Marine Minute.

    Marine Capt. Maggie Seymour is currently participating in a run across the United States in order to raise awareness and money for special needs athlete organizations, veterans organizations, and Gold Star Families. Capt. Seymour is attempting to reach Virginia Beach, Virginia from San Diego, California in 100 days.

    Also in the Corps,
    Marines with Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron 152, also known as the “Sumos”, arrived at Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, in Washington, August 13th. VMGR-152 is scheduled to conduct tri-lateral training with the U.S. Army 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment and the U.S. Army 1st Special Forces Group, before performing their Marine Corps Combat Readiness Evaluation.

    On this day in Marine Corps history in 1900,
    Then Pvt. Dan Daly earned his first Medal of Honor award for his extraordinary heroism while serving during the Battle of Peking, China.

    That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Marine Corps go to Marines.mil.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.15.2017
    Date Posted: 08.15.2017 10:51
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 49041
    Filename: 1708/DOD_104725584.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Year 2017
    Genre Newscast
    Location: US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Minute, by LCpl Troy Saunders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    San Diego
    VMGR-152
    United States
    USMC
    Medal of Honor
    Gold Star Families
    Special Needs
    Naval Air Station Whidbey Island
    China
    DMA
    Heroism
    Defense Media Activity
    Marine Aviation
    Veterans
    Washington
    Virginia Beach
    Marine Corps
    Running
    Marines
    U.S. Army
    MOH
    160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment
    1st Special Forces Group
    Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron 152
    Marine Corps History
    Marines.mil
    Marine Minute
    Dan Daly
    MCCRE
    Marine Corps Combat Readiness Evaluation
    The Sumos
    DMAMAMM
    Capt. Maggie Seymour
    Run Free Run
    Marine Medal of Honor
    Battle of Peking

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT