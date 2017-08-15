Marine Minute

Marine Capt. Maggie Seymour is currently participating in a run across the United States in order to raise awareness and money for special needs athlete organizations, veterans organizations, and Gold Star Families. Capt. Seymour is attempting to reach Virginia Beach, Virginia from San Diego, California in 100 days.



Marines with Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron 152, also known as the “Sumos”, arrived at Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, in Washington, August 13th. VMGR-152 is scheduled to conduct tri-lateral training with the U.S. Army 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment and the U.S. Army 1st Special Forces Group, before performing their Marine Corps Combat Readiness Evaluation.



Then Pvt. Dan Daly earned his first Medal of Honor award for his extraordinary heroism while serving during the Battle of Peking, China.



