Soldiers Radio News

CSA visits MK Air Base Romania. Army National Guard units team up for specialized medical evacuation training in Vermont.



SPECIALIST ANGEL VASQUEZ, SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS



ROMANIAN AND U-S FORCES HOSTED A VISIT FROM THE CHIEF OF STAFF OF THE ARMY, GENERAL MARK MILLEY AT MIHAIL KOGALNICEANU AIRBASE. COMMANDER OF THE BLACK SEA AREA SUPPORT TEAM, COLONEL STEVEN SHEPHERD, SAYS VISITS LIKE THIS FOSTER STRONGER PARTNERSHIPS BETWEEN THE NATO ALLY NATIONS.



"FOR THE CHIEF OF STAFF OF THE ARMY TO ACTUALLY COME TO AN OUTPOST AS FAR AWAY AND AS FAR EAST AS MK SHOWS THE ROMANIANS THAT THE UNITED STATES IS SERIOUS ABOUT OUR LONG TERM COMMITMENT TO THE REGION."



ARMY NATIONAL GUARD UNITS TEAM UP FOR A SPECIALIZED MEDICAL EVACUATION TRAINING IN VERMONT. SERGEANT JEFFREY WISE OF THE ALABAMA NATIONAL GUARD SAYS THE EVENT HELPS SOLDIERS GAIN KNOWLEDGE GEARED TOWARD ACTUAL APPLICATION.



"IT ALL STARTS RIGHT HERE AND THEN IT GOES OUT TO THE FIELD THEY SAVE PEOPLE'S LIVES AND THEY BRING THEM BACK IT'S A GOOD DAY."



