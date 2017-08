Soldiers Radio News

U.S. Forces are in Estonia as part of Operation Atlantic Resolve. Participants in Noble Partner 17 came together for the closing ceremony of the combined arms training.



SPECIALIST ANGEL VASQUEZ, SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS



U-S FORCES ARE IN ESTONIA AS PART OF OPERATION ATLANTIC RESOLVE. BRITISH INFANTRY OFFICER, LIEUTENANT COLONEL ANDREW RIDLAND, SAYS THE JOINT FORCE TRAINING HELPS SOLDIERS WORK TOGETHER IN THE FIELD.



"THIS IS ALL ABOUT INTEROPERABILITY AMERICANS, NATO, BRITS. FRENCH, DANES ALL OPERATING TOGETHER SHOWING THAT WE CAN BE COMBAT READY AND OPERATE WHEREVER AND WHENVER WE NEED TO."



PARTICIPANTS IN NOBLE PARTNER 17 CAME TOGETHER FOR THE CLOSING CEREMONY OF THE COMBINED ARMS TRAINING. COMMANDER OF THE SECOND CAVALRY REGIMENT, COLONEL PATRICK ELLIS, SAYS THE EXPERIENCE PROVIDED HIM DEEPER INTERACTION AND UNDERSTANDING OF HIS NATO ALLIES.



"I CAME HERE, I HAD SOME PROFESSIONAL ACQUAINTANCES AND I LEAVE HERE AT THE END OF NOBLE PARTNER WITH SOME VERY CLOSE PERSONAL FRIENDS IN THE GEORGIAN ARMY."



