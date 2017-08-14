Air Force Radio News 14 Aug 2017 B

Today's stories: the 482nd Comm Squadron is working to bring cyber security to the wing level through Path Finders. Learn more about this initiative on the latest edition of BLUE on Youtube and AF.mil. Also, the 309th Aerospace Maintenance and Regeneration Group delivers 23 F/A 18C Hornet Fighter Aircraft to the Marine Corp a year ahead of schedule.