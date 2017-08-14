(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Air Force Radio News 14 Aug 2017 B

    UNITED STATES

    08.14.2017

    Audio by Tech. Sgt. Robbie Arp 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force

    Today's stories: the 482nd Comm Squadron is working to bring cyber security to the wing level through Path Finders. Learn more about this initiative on the latest edition of BLUE on Youtube and AF.mil. Also, the 309th Aerospace Maintenance and Regeneration Group delivers 23 F/A 18C Hornet Fighter Aircraft to the Marine Corp a year ahead of schedule.

    Date Taken: 08.14.2017
    Date Posted: 08.14.2017 12:29
    This work, Air Force Radio News 14 Aug 2017 B, by TSgt Robbie Arp, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

