On August 12th, Marine aviation units were ordered to conduct an operational reset for a 24 hour-period. The operational reset ordered by General Robert Neller, Commandant of the Marine Corps, and is a chance to focus on the fundamentals of safe.



For the first time, more than 2,000 U.S. Marines with III Marine Expeditionary Force joined with approximately 1,500 service members with the Japan Self-Defense Force to support the first iteration of Exercise Northern Viper 2017, at Misawa Air Base and the island of Hokkaido, Japan, August 10, 2017.



In 1982, President Ronald Reagan dedicated August 14th as National Navajo Code Talkers Day in honor of the men of the Navajo Nation who served as radio code talkers in the Marine Corps during World War II.



