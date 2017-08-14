(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Marine Minute

    Marine Minute

    UNITED STATES

    08.14.2017

    Audio by Cpl. Jonathan Smith 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    I'm Marine Corporal Jonathan Smith with your Marine Minute.

    On August 12th, Marine aviation units were ordered to conduct an operational reset for a 24 hour-period. The operational reset ordered by General Robert Neller, Commandant of the Marine Corps, and is a chance to focus on the fundamentals of safe.

    Also in the Corps,
    For the first time, more than 2,000 U.S. Marines with III Marine Expeditionary Force joined with approximately 1,500 service members with the Japan Self-Defense Force to support the first iteration of Exercise Northern Viper 2017, at Misawa Air Base and the island of Hokkaido, Japan, August 10, 2017.

    On this day in Marine Corps,
    In 1982, President Ronald Reagan dedicated August 14th as National Navajo Code Talkers Day in honor of the men of the Navajo Nation who served as radio code talkers in the Marine Corps during World War II.

    That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Marine Corps go to Marines.mil.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.14.2017
    Date Posted: 08.14.2017 10:32
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 49019
    Filename: 1708/DOD_104718635.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Year 2016
    Genre Blues
    Location: US
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Minute, by Cpl Jonathan Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    DMA
    DMAMAMMA

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT