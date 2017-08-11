Date Taken: 08.10.2017 Date Posted: 08.11.2017 12:53 Category: Newscasts Audio ID: 49009 Filename: 1708/DOD_104711695.mp3 Length: 00:00:59 Year 2016 Genre Blues Location: US

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 High-Res. Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 2

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Air Force Radio News 11 August 2017 B, by SSgt Anastasia Tompkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.