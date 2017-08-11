Today's story: The Air Force Research Laboratory Advanced Power Technology Office recently finished testing an advanced diesel engine that will increase the efficiency of military aircraft missions.
|Date Taken:
|08.10.2017
|Date Posted:
|08.11.2017 12:53
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|49009
|Filename:
|1708/DOD_104711695.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Year
|2016
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|2
This work, Air Force Radio News 11 August 2017 B, by SSgt Anastasia Tompkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT