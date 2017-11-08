(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Marine Minute

    Marine Minute

    UNITED STATES

    08.11.2017

    Audio by Cpl. Jonathan Smith 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    I'm Lance Corporal Troy Saunders with your Marine Minute.

    A Marine Week Detroit press conference was held at The Spirit of Detroit City Monument in Detroit, Michigan, Aug. 10th. Marine Week Detroit is scheduled to take place September 6th through 10th and is a part of the Corps' largest community outreach program designed to connect the public to the Marine Corps.

    Also in the Corps,
    A Marine was recognized for his heroism during a ceremony held at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejuene, North Carolina, August 8th. Sgt. Kevin Peach, an infantryman with 1st Battalion, 8th Marine Regiment, was awarded a Navy and Marine Corps Medal, the most prestiegeous non-combat award, for his actions which saved a man from a burning car near Camp Pendleton, California.

    On this day in Marine Corps history in 1923,
    The west coast Marine Corps Recruiting Depot transferred from Mare Island, California, to its present location in San Diego, California.

    That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Marine Corps go to Marines.mil.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.11.2017
    Date Posted: 08.11.2017 12:36
    Category: Newscasts
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Minute, by Cpl Jonathan Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

