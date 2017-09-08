(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    175th Air Wing Cyber Security Training

    175th Air Wing Cyber Security Training

    AMARI AIR BASE, 37, ESTONIA

    08.09.2017

    Audio by Sgt. Luther Washington 

    American Forces Network Europe

    Sergeant Luther Washington describes training held in Estonia between Airmen of the 175th Air Wing and NATO allies.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.09.2017
    Date Posted: 08.11.2017 09:22
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 48994
    Filename: 1708/DOD_104705476.mp3
    Length: 00:01:23
    Year 2017
    Genre Blues
    Location: AMARI AIR BASE, 37, EE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 175th Air Wing Cyber Security Training, by SGT Luther Washington, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    USAFE
    A-10
    SOF
    ANG
    USAF
    Atlantic Resolve
    Partner Strong
    NATO Support
    175 AW

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT