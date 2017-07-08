(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    07AUG17 VTARNG C Company 3-126th AVN (AA) Regiment AT (PKG)

    VT, UNITED STATES

    08.07.2017

    Audio by Sgt. Barbara Pendl 

    172nd Public Affairs Detachment

    The Vermont Army National Guard joins forces with Alabama, Connecticut and Hawaii Army National Guard aviation units for medical evacuation exercises. Vermont’s Charlie Company, 3-126th Aviation Regiment has the facilities and the experienced Soldiers to host the training. Video features Black Hawk helicopters, pilots, flight medics, refuel specialists and tactical operations centers. (AUDIO ONLY)

    Vermont
    National Guard
    Army National Guard
    Vermont Army National Guard
    172nd Public Affairs Detachment
    Charlie Company 3-126th AVN (AA)
    Det 2 C/1-111th Aviation Regiment Alabama National Guard
    Det 2 C/3-126th AVN Connecticut National Guard
    Det 1 Golf Company 1-189th Aviation Regiment Hawaii National Guard

