07AUG17 VTARNG C Company 3-126th AVN (AA) Regiment AT (PKG)

The Vermont Army National Guard joins forces with Alabama, Connecticut and Hawaii Army National Guard aviation units for medical evacuation exercises. Vermont’s Charlie Company, 3-126th Aviation Regiment has the facilities and the experienced Soldiers to host the training. Video features Black Hawk helicopters, pilots, flight medics, refuel specialists and tactical operations centers. (AUDIO ONLY)
|Date Taken:
|08.07.2017
|Date Posted:
|08.11.2017 09:31
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|48990
|Filename:
|1708/DOD_104700882.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:41
|Composer
|PublicAffairs
|Location:
|VT, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
