07AUG17 VTARNG C Company 3-126th AVN (AA) Regiment AT (PKG)

The Vermont Army National Guard joins forces with Alabama, Connecticut and Hawaii Army National Guard aviation units for medical evacuation exercises. Vermont’s Charlie Company, 3-126th Aviation Regiment has the facilities and the experienced Soldiers to host the training. Video features Black Hawk helicopters, pilots, flight medics, refuel specialists and tactical operations centers. (AUDIO ONLY)