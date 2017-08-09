(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Air Force Radio News 09 August 2017 A

    UNITED STATES

    08.08.2017

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Cory Kuttler 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force

    Today's stories: Two U.S. Air Force B-1B bombers join the Republic of Korea and Japanese air forces in sequenced bilateral missions. Also, Secretary of the Air Force Heather Wilson highlights the four aircraft that Air Force pilots will fly in the Light Attack Experimentation Campaign next week.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 09 August 2017 A, by A1C Cory Kuttler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    SecAF
    Holloman AFB
    AFRN
    Light Attack Experimentation Campaign

