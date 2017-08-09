Today's stories: Two U.S. Air Force B-1B bombers join the Republic of Korea and Japanese air forces in sequenced bilateral missions. Also, Secretary of the Air Force Heather Wilson highlights the four aircraft that Air Force pilots will fly in the Light Attack Experimentation Campaign next week.
Date: 08.08.2017
Posted: 08.09.2017
|Newscasts
|48978
|1708/DOD_104699787.mp3
|00:00:59
|2016
|Blues
|US
|1
|0
|0
|14
This work, Air Force Radio News 09 August 2017 A, by A1C Cory Kuttler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
