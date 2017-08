Soldiers Radio News

Soldiers of the 500th Engineer Support Company work with the Georgia Army National Guard to create a defensive position for an upcoming assault as part of Exercise Noble Partner 17



SOLDIERS OF THE 500TH ENGINEER COMPANY ARE WORKING WITH THEIR NATO ALLIES TO CONSTRUCT DEFENSIVE OBSTACLES FOR AN ASSAULT COURSE AS PART OF NOBLE PARTNER 17.



COMMANDER CAPTAIN KYLE DAVIS SAYS THE TRAINING PROVIDES AN INTERESTING CHANCE TO LEARN FROM BOTH ARMIES.



"TO COME OUT HERE AND SEE SOMETHING THAT THE GEORGIANS ARE DOING IS A UNIQUE OPPORTUNITY SO THEIR POSITIONS THAT THEY PUT IN, THEIR OBSTACLES COMPLETELY DIFFERENT THAN SOMETHING THAT WE WOULD DO. SO THAT TRAINING IS A UNIQUE OPPORTUNITY THAT WE PROBABLY WOULD NOT RECEIVE ANY OTHER TIME."



STAFF SERGEANT SCOTT LOFGREN SAYS THE EXERCISE ALLOWS SOLDIERS TO EXPERIENCE A DIFFERENT OUTLOOK ON KEY ASPECTS OF THE TRAINING.



"I THINK ITS REALLY FUN IT'S GOOD TO GET OUT AND MEET OTHER PEOPLE AND SEE THEIR VIEWPOINTS AND THE WAY THEY DO THINGS BECAUSE THAT GIVES YOU NEW PERSPECTIVE AND EITHER YOU TAKE IT AND YOU USE IT OR YOU COMPARE IT AGAINST WHAT YOU'RE ALREADY DOING AND YOU FIND OUT YOUR WAY IS WORKING THE BEST SO EITHER WAY YOU'RE GOING TO IMPROVE."



FOR MORE NEWS AND INFORMATION, CHECK OUT ARMY DOT MIL AND VISIT THE U-S ARMY YOUTUBE CHANNEL. THANKS FOR LISTENING TO YOUR SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS.