Soldiers with the Kansas Army National Guard re-inforce peer to peer multinational relationships with Armenian emergency personnel as part of the National Guard Bureau's State Partnership Program.





SPECIALIST ANGEL VASQUEZ, SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS



ARMENIA WELCOMED SOLDIERS FROM THE KANSAS ARMY NATIONAL GUARD TO TRAIN IN FIRE RESCUE STATIONS AS PART OF THE NATIONAL GUARD BUREAU'S STATE PARTNERSHIP PROGRAM.



SPC MATTHEW CHASTAIN SAYS HE OBSERVED MANY SIMILARITIES BETWEEN U-S SOLDIERS AND ARMENIAN FIRE FIGHTERS DURING THE TRAINING.



"I QUICKLY NOTICED THEY ARE THE EXACT SAME AS THE GUYS I WORK WITH BACK IN THE STATES IT DOESN'T MATTER WHAT COUNTRY WE ARE FROM OR WHAT FLAGS WE WEAR ON OUR SHOULDERS FIREFIGHTERS ALL SPEAK THE SAME LANGUAGE AND WE ARE ALL FRIENDS AND BROTHERS NO MATTER WHAT."



CPL MICHAEL WARD SAYS THE EXPERIENCE WAS SUCCESSFUL IN FOSTERING STRONG PARTNERSHIPS BETWEEN THE ARMENIAN AND U-S PARTICIPANTS.



"I THINK THAT WE HAVE REALLY REALLY BUILT SOME STRONG BONDS NOW WE HAVE DEFINITELY BEEN INVITED BACK. ANYONE I'VE TALKED TO HAS BEEN YOU KNOW YOU CAN COME STAY AT MY HOUSE WHEN YOU COME BACK, I MEAN THAT IS A BOND RIGHT THERE. THAT IS ABOUT AS GOOD AS YOU CAN GET."



