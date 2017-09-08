Marine Minute

The Marine Corps recently announced that it would be sending up to 100 additional Marines to Afghanistan to support Task Force Southwest. Task Force Southwest is currently deployed to the Helmand Province in Afghanistan, and is comprised of approximately 300 Marines whose main objective is to train, advise and assist key leaders within the Afghan military and police.



Also in the Corps,

The results from this year’s PFT are in, and the tougher requirements challenged marines to exceed previous fitness standards and enhance their fitness. Statistics showed the number of crunches and pull-ups increased from last year across the board, and 66-percent of females elected to do pull-ups compared to 16-percent last year.



