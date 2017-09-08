(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Marine Minute

    Marine Minute

    UNITED STATES

    08.09.2017

    Audio by Lance Cpl. Troy Saunders and Cpl. Jonathan Smith

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    I'm Marine Corporal Jonathan Smith with your Marine Minute.

    The Marine Corps recently announced that it would be sending up to 100 additional Marines to Afghanistan to support Task Force Southwest. Task Force Southwest is currently deployed to the Helmand Province in Afghanistan, and is comprised of approximately 300 Marines whose main objective is to train, advise and assist key leaders within the Afghan military and police.

    Also in the Corps,
    The results from this year’s PFT are in, and the tougher requirements challenged marines to exceed previous fitness standards and enhance their fitness. Statistics showed the number of crunches and pull-ups increased from last year across the board, and 66-percent of females elected to do pull-ups compared to 16-percent last year.

    That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Marine Corps go to Marines.mil.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.09.2017
    Date Posted: 08.09.2017
    Category: Newscasts
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Minute, by LCpl Troy Saunders and Cpl Jonathan Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

