    170809-oki-osprey update

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    08.09.2017

    Audio by Sgt. Logan Ridenour 

    Defense Media Activity - Pacific

    Top marine leadership visited the USS Bonhomme Richard off the coast of Australia following the loss of two U.S. marines deployed from Okinawa and one based in California, who were declared deceased after extensive search and rescue efforts by us and Australian defense forces. Lance corporal Michael DeLoach has the story.

    USMC
    United States Marine Corps
    USS Bonhomme Richard

