Top marine leadership visited the USS Bonhomme Richard off the coast of Australia following the loss of two U.S. marines deployed from Okinawa and one based in California, who were declared deceased after extensive search and rescue efforts by us and Australian defense forces. Lance corporal Michael DeLoach has the story.
|Date Taken:
|08.09.2017
|Date Posted:
|08.09.2017 04:13
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|48964
|Filename:
|1708/DOD_104698432.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:08
|Year
|2017
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 170809-oki-osprey update, by Sgt Logan Ridenour, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT