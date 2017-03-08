(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Active Shooter Exercise on Guam

    Active Shooter Exercise on Guam

    GUAM

    08.03.2017

    Audio by Amy Forsythe 

    Defense Media Activity - Guam

    U.S. Coast Guard Sector Guam held an active shooter exercise at their compound located on Naval Base Guam Aug. 4, 2017. The DOD has mandated increased training for active shooter incidents across the forces. Amy Forsythe is on Guam with more about how troops are training to save lives….

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.03.2017
    Date Posted: 08.09.2017 03:46
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 48962
    Filename: 1708/DOD_104698388.mp3
    Length: 00:00:59
    Year 2017
    Genre Blues
    Location: GU
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Active Shooter Exercise on Guam, by Amy Forsythe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    U.S. Coast Guard
    Guam
    Amy Forsythe
    mass casualty
    active shooter
    exercise Citadel Pacific
    DMA Guam
    Navy Firefighter

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT