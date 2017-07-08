(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Marine Minute

    Marine Minute

    UNITED STATES

    08.07.2017

    Audio by Lance Cpl. Savannah Mosby and Lance Cpl. Troy Saunders

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    I'm Lance Cpl. Troy Saunders with your Marine Minute.

    Marines along with other U.S. service members competed as a team representing the U.S. Armed Forces Triathlon Team in the 2017 World Military Triathlon Championship in Sassenberg, Germany, August 5th. The U.S. team competed against twenty-one nations' militaries and the event was hosted by the International Military Sports Council and consisted of a 1.5 km swim, a 40 km bike race, and a 10 km run. The U.S. team placed in 3 different catagories, including 1st in the Women and Men’s Masters Division. The 2016 Marine Corps male athlete of the year and member of the American team, Col. Stephen Armes reflected on the team's motivation:

    (SB 16:65):
    "Alot of the countries, I think, look up to the United States and just be proud to be an American and be here representing your country, but just understand that you're representing all of us. And all those people that are deployed right now and can't be here, you know we're representing them as well. And we're very, very fortunate to have this opportunity to come here and do this race."

    That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Marine Corps go to Marines.mil.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.07.2017
    Date Posted: 08.07.2017 11:17
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 48942
    Filename: 1708/DOD_104685822.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Year 2017
    Genre Newscast
    Location: US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Minute, by LCpl Savannah Mosby and LCpl Troy Saunders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

