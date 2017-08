Soldiers Radio News

Soldiers with Britain's Second Paratrooper Regiment and the 173rd Airborne Brigade train together during Noble Partner 17.



SPECIALIST ANGEL VASQUEZ, SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS



SOLDIERS FROM THE 173RD AIRBORNE BRIGADE AND BRITAIN'S SECOND PARATROOPER REGIMENT WORKED TOGETHER TO ENHANCE THEIR SKILLS DURING EXERCISE NOBLE PARTNER 17. SERGEANT ALEJANDRO CARREON DESCRIBES HOW WORKING WITH THE NATO ALLIES ENHANCED HIS WORK EXPERIENCE AND KNOWLEDGE DURING THE TRAINING.



"IT'S ACTUALLY REALLY GREAT WE EXCHANGE DIFFERENT IDEAS BETWEEN DIFFERENT WEAPONS THAT WE USE SO IT'S A GREAT EXPERIENCE."



PRIVATE KIERAN AINSWORTH SAYS HE'S NOTICED MANY SIMILARITIES BETWEEN THE TWO AIRBORNE UNITS DURING HIS FIRST TIME WORKING WITH U-S FORCES.



"BRILLIANT ITS A GREAT EXPERIENCE OBVIOUSLY THE FIRST TIME I'VE COME ON AN OVERSEES EXERCISE AND WORKED WITH THE AMERICANS THE CAMARADERIE AND THE FRIENDSHIP FROM SOMEONE YOU'VE NEVER EVEN MET BEFORE JUST TALKING AND THE FACT THAT YOU ARE AN AIRBORNE UNIT BUT YOU'RE FROM TWO VERY DIFFERENT PLACES IT'S A REALLY GOOD INSIGHT."



