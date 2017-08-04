Today's story: Six B-1B Lancers and 350 Airmen from Ellsworth Air Force Base, South Dakota, deployed to Andersen Air Force Base, Guam in support of U.S. Pacific Command’s Continuous Bomber Presence mission.
|Date Taken:
|08.04.2017
|Date Posted:
|08.04.2017 12:23
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|48927
|Filename:
|1708/DOD_104678661.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Year
|2016
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Air Force Radio News 4 August 2017 B, by A1C Cory Kuttler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT