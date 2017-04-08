Marine Minute

Marine athletes are scheduled to participate in the 19th Annual International Military Sports Council World Military Triathlon Championship in Warendorf, Germany, August 5th. Marines will compete with other U.S. servicemembers against military athletes from over 20 other countries around the world. The triathlon will consist of a 1.5 km swim, a 40 km bike race, and a 10 km run. Capt. Molly Hepta, Female Marine Athlete of 2016 and part of the American team, talked about how she has prepared her for this competition.

(SB): "I think my background, being a Marine, and starting off at the Naval Academy, which is a very regimented place, very disciplined, its something the military really helps you get used to."

The 21 participating nations, with more than 150 athletes, took part in an opening ceremony that was held in the German city of Sassenberg, August 3rd.



