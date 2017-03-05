(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Airman Spotlight: Senior Master Sergeant Jill Bolton

    Airman Spotlight: Senior Master Sergeant Jill Bolton

    COLCHESTER, VT, UNITED STATES

    05.03.2017

    Audio by Tech. Sgt. Jacqueline Marshall 

    Joint Force Headquarters, Vermont National Guard Public Affairs

    Airman Spotlight is an inside view into the lives of Vermont Air National Guard members. This spotlight features Senior Master Sergeant Jill Bolton who has been in the Personnel career field for the last 26 years.

    Stock Music provided by: https://motionarray.com

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.03.2017
    Date Posted: 08.04.2017 17:26
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 48921
    Filename: 1708/DOD_104677899.mp3
    Length: 00:02:02
    Year 2017
    Genre Blues
    Location: COLCHESTER, VT, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airman Spotlight: Senior Master Sergeant Jill Bolton, by TSgt Jacqueline Marshall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Spotlight
    Airman
    Personalist

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT