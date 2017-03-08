(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Mango Mike: Marine veteran plants roots in Okinawa

    CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    08.03.2017

    Audio by Lance Cpl. Bernadette Wildes 

    III Marine Expeditionary Force   

    Mike A. Miranda, also known as Mango Mike, is a Marine combat veteran who settled down as a mango farmer with his Okinawan family.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mango Mike: Marine veteran plants roots in Okinawa, by LCpl Bernadette Wildes

