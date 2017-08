Soldiers Radio News

National Guard Soldiers receive a special visit during Exercise Noble Partner 17.



SPECIALIST ANGEL VASQUEZ, SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS



THE COMMANDER OF THE GEORGIA NATIONAL GUARD'S 78TH TROOP COMMAND, BRIGADIER GENERAL THOMAS BLACKSTOCK VISITS HIS SOLDIERS DURING EXERCISE NOBLE PARTNER 17 IN THE REPUBLIC OF GEORGIA. HE SAYS THE EVENT OFFERS INVALUABLE TRAINING POSSIBILITIES.



"THE IMPORTANCE OF THIS OPPORTUNITY TO TRAIN IS NOT ONLY TO WORK WITH MULTINATIONAL, AND MULTI-COMPONENT ENGINEERS IN OTHER BRANCHES BUT ALSO THE FACT THAT WE HAVE THE OPPORTUNITY TO TRAIN ON THE MOBILIZATION OF OUR COMPANY."



HE CONTINUES, SAYING PARTICIPATING IN THIS EXERCISE WITH MULTINATIONAL FORCES GIVES HIS TROOPS EXPERIENCES THAT THEY COULDN'T GET WHILE IN GARRISON.



"ITS A TRAINING OPPORTUNITY THAT CANT BE REPLICATED WITH THIS LEVEL OF DETAIL AND COMPLEXITY AT HOME STATION."



