Marine Minute

Marines with 2nd Combat Engineer Battalion, 2nd Marine Division and students from the Marine Corps Engineer School began construction of a fire-and-maneuver range on Camp Lejeune, N.C., Aug 1, 2017. The range is intended to allow the Marines of 2nd Marine Division to practice live-fire and maneuver skills aboard the base.



The operational force will soon begin receiving a stronger, more durable pack frame which is designed to endure extreme temperatures, as well as wear and tear. Marines can expect to see these new pack frames as early as 2018.



Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting Marines on Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni have been named ARFF Unit of the Year and the United States Marine Corps Small Fire Department of the Year at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Aug. 1, 2017.



