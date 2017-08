Soldiers Radio News

US Army Reserve Soldiers participate in Operation Trans-Mariner 17.



SPECIALIST ANGEL VASQUEZ, SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS



OPERATION TRANS-MARINER 17 IS UNDERWAY AT MILITARY OCEAN TERMINAL SUNNY POINT IN NORTH CAROLINA WHERE U-S ARMY RESERVE SOLDIERS ARE REFINING THEIR LOGISTICS SKILLS, DOWNLOADING, INSPECTING AND UPLOADING THOUSANDS OF CONTAINERS ON CARGO SHIPS. DEPUTY COMMANDER MAJOR DANIEL POWELL SAYS THE OPERATION IS ABOUT MORE THAN MOVING CARGO.



"REAL LIFE TRAINING RIGHT? PEOPLE CALL THIS ANNUAL TRAINING BUT THIS IS A MISSION TO US. OUR SOLDIERS ARE STRETCHED, THEY BEND BUT THEY DON'T BREAK AND THIS IS REAL, REAL LIFE TRAINING."



SECOND LIEUTENANT KRISTIAN MARQUEZ SAYS THE OPERATION PROVIDES VALUABLE TRAINING THAT PREPARES SOLDIERS TO RESPOND QUICKLY IN THE EVENT OF AN ACTUAL MOBILIZATION.



"WE HAVE MULTIPLE UNITS FROM DIFFERENT LOCATIONS ABOUT THE COUNTRY PARTICIPATING IN THIS ONE MAJOR EVENT ON THE EAST COAST WHICH IN A TIME OF WAR OR IMMEDIATE RESPONSE WE HAVE THINGS PREPARED FOR US TO GO TO WAR RIGHT AWAY."



