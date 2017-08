Soldiers Radio News

Vice President Mike Pence visits the Republic of Georgia and Exercise Noble Partner 17.



SPECIALIST ANGEL VASQUEZ, SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS



THE U.S. CONTINUES ITS EFFORTS TO INCREASE INTEROPERABILITY WITH ITS NATO ALLIES AND PARTNERS AS PART OF NOBLE PARTNER 17. GEORGIAN PRESIDENT GIORGI (GEE-OR-GEE) MARGAVELASHVILI (MAR-GE-VA-LA-SHEELEE) SPEAKS ABOUT THE IMPORTANCE OF DEFENDING THE SOVEREIGNTY OF GEORGIA WHILE WORKING WITH U-S SOLDIERS.



"YOU STAND IN ARMS FOR OUR VALUES, AND DIGNITY. YOU STAND TOGETHER FOR LIBERTY OF OUR PEOPLE. THIS IS WHY YOU ARE NOBLE, AND YOUR PARTNERSHIP IS VITAL FOR OUR COMMON WELFARE."



U-S VICE PRESIDENT MIKE PENCE IS VISITING THE EXERCISE AND SAYS THE U-S IS DEDICATED TO SUPPORTING THE GEORGIAN ARMY'S COMMITMENTS TO THE NATO RESPONSE FORCE.



"AMERICA FIRST DOES NOT MEAN AMERICA ALONE. WE ARE HERE TODAY WITH THE STEADFAST ASSURANCE OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA TO TELL OUR FRIENDS IN GEORGIA, WE ARE WITH YOU."



FOR MORE NEWS AND INFORMATION, CHECK OUT ARMY DOT MIL AND VISIT THE U-S ARMY YOUTUBE CHANNEL. THANKS FOR LISTENING TO YOUR SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS.