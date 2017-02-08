(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Marine Minute

    Marine Minute

    UNITED STATES

    08.02.2017

    Audio by Cpl. Jonathan Smith 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    I'm Marine Corporal Jonathan Smith with your Marine Minute.

    Marines with Marine Forces Reserve are currently participating in Exercise Northern Strike 2017 from July 29 to August 12 at Camp Grayling Joint-Maneuver Training Center in Michigan. The exercise will focus on strengthening and refining mechanized, amphibious, land and air capabilities while operating in a joint and multinational capacity.

    Also in the Corps,
    Commandant of the Marine Corps Gen. Robert Neller spoke about readiness, leadership, and the future of the Corps July 31st during the annual Sergeant Major or the Marine Corps Symposium at Quantico, Virginia.

    Also in the News,
    Action Officer for the Ammunition Logistics Focus team, Staff Sgt. Alexander Long, created the Personal Combat Assistant and Reporting Device, which is a handheld device that will allow Marines to submit their supply needs while out conducting operations.

    That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Marine Corps go to Marines.mil.

    Date Taken: 08.02.2017
    Date Posted: 08.02.2017 10:18
    Category: Newscasts
