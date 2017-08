Soldiers Radio News

Soldiers with the Second Cavalry Regiment are working closely with our partners in Macedonia for Exercise Dragoon Guardian 17.



SERGEANT NATHANIEL PHILLIPS, SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS



SOLDIERS WITH THE SECOND CAVALRY REGIMENT ARE IN MACEDONIA FOR EXERCISE DRAGOON GUARDIAN 17 PART OF OPERATION ATLANTIC RESOLVE. STAFF SERGEANT JASON MOORE SAYS DESPITE DIFFERENCES BOTH ARMIES ARE WORKING TOGETHER SUCCESSFULLY



"THE ENGINEER EQUIPMENT THAT WE BRING TODAY WORKS HAND AND HAND WITH THE ENGINEER EQUIPMENT THEY HAVE. MAYBE IT'S DIFFERENT MODELS, BUT IT SHOWS THAT WE CAN WORK SIDE BY SIDE ON THE BATTLE FIELD AND ACCOMPLISHES THE MISSION. "



US AMBASSADOR TO THE REPUBLIC OF MACEDONIA JESS BAILY SAYS THE EXERCISE SHOWS THE U.S.'S COMMITMENT TO OUR PARTNERED NATION.



"WHAT TODAY IS ALL ABOUT IS IT'S OUR MILITARY PARTNERSHIP WITH MACEDONIA, IN ACTION. THIS ISN'T SOMETHING WE JUST TALK ABOUT, THIS IS SOMETHING WE DO."



HE CONTINUES TO SAY THE INTEROPERABILITY BETWEEN BOTH ARMIES IS STRONG.



"WHAT I'VE SEEN IS OUR SOLDIERS COMMUNICATING, WORKING TOGETHER, AND THAT IS WHAT OUR PARTNERSHIP IS ALL ABOUT."



