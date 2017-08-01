(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Air Force Radio News 1 August 2017 B

    UNITED STATES

    08.01.2017

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Cory Kuttler 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force

    Today's stories: Afghan Air Force maintenance leaders request to take full responsibility for flightline maintenance operations. Also, Airman Magazine has 70th birthday posters available for download on their Facebook page.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 1 August 2017 B, by A1C Cory Kuttler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

