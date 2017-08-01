Today's stories: The Air Force is offering high year tenure extensions to active-duty Airmen in shortage specialties and grades. Also, exercise Mobility Guardian focuses on Air Mobility Command's four core competencies.
|Date Taken:
|08.01.2017
|Date Posted:
|08.01.2017 14:35
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|48872
|Filename:
|1708/DOD_104667596.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Year
|2016
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|37
This work, Air Force Radio News 1 August 2017 A, by A1C Cory Kuttler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT