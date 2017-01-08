Marine Minute

The Navy commissioned it’s newest Arleigh Burke class destroyer, USS Rafael Peralta during a ceremony at Naval Air Station, California July 29th. The ship is named after former Sgt. Rafael Peralta, who was killed in action in 2004 in Fallujah, Iraq. The Commandant of the Marine Corps, Gen. Robert B. Neller said,



"To our Marine Corps, to our families, to the nation, this is more than just another commission. It marks the commemoration of a life, and I say, the immortality of a hero. With the spirit of Sgt. Peralta joins the plank owners of this ship, the crew, giving life to this haul. Becoming one entity, one team. Sgt. Peralta's legacy and stories been told will forever be part of this ship."



Also in the Corps,

U.S. Marines with Echo Company, 2nd Battalion, 1st Marine Regiment, Marine Air-Ground Task Force-8, conducted live-fire part of an air assault course during Integrated Training Exercise 5-17, July 30th at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms, California.





