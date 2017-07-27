(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    USAV Calaboza (LCU 2009) Conducts a Man-Overboard Drill

    NAVAL FACILITY WHITE BEACH, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    07.27.2017

    Audio by Petty Officer 1st Class Richard Doolin 

    American Forces Network Okinawa

    Suggested lead:
    Soldiers Sail ships too. Petty officer Richard Doolin tells us more.
    Suggested tag:
    The Army Mariners are under the operational control of the 10th Support Group (Regional). They are part of the 97th Transportation Company, 10th Transportation Battalion, 7th transportation Brigade-Expeditionary, based in Fort Eustis, Virginia, and are in Okinawa on a nine-month deployment.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.27.2017
    Date Posted: 08.01.2017 00:05
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 48864
    Filename: 1707/DOD_104662935.mp3
    Length: 00:01:18
    Artist PO1 Richard Doolin
    Year 2017
    Location: NAVAL FACILITY WHITE BEACH, OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAV Calaboza (LCU 2009) Conducts a Man-Overboard Drill, by PO1 Richard Doolin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Japan
    Okinawa
    American Forces Network
    Kadena Air Base
    LCU
    U.S. Army
    U.S. Navy
    97TH Transportation Company
    All Hands Magazine
    AFN Okinawa
    10TH RSG
    AFN Pacific
    1-1 ADA
    7th Transportation Brigade-Expiditionary
    U.S.Forces Korea

