USAV Calaboza (LCU 2009) Conducts a Man-Overboard Drill

Suggested lead:

Soldiers Sail ships too. Petty officer Richard Doolin tells us more.

Suggested tag:

The Army Mariners are under the operational control of the 10th Support Group (Regional). They are part of the 97th Transportation Company, 10th Transportation Battalion, 7th transportation Brigade-Expeditionary, based in Fort Eustis, Virginia, and are in Okinawa on a nine-month deployment.