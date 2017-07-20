Marines assigned to Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force-Crisis Response-Africa conducted an AFN radio interview highlighting the requirements for reenlistment as well as steps service members should take when preparing for a deployment and returning from a deployment at Naval Station Rota, Spain, July 20, 2017. SPMAGTF-CR-AF deployed to conduct limited crisis response and theater security operations in Europe and North Africa.
|Date Taken:
|07.20.2017
|Date Posted:
|08.01.2017 04:41
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|48848
|Filename:
|1707/DOD_104661389.mp3
|Length:
|00:22:37
|Year
|2017
|Location:
|NAVAL STATION ROTA, ES
|Web Views:
|11
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, SPMAGTF-CR-AF Marines Conduct AFN Radio Segment, by SSgt Kenneth Trotter Jr., identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT