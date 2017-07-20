SPMAGTF-CR-AF Marines Conduct AFN Radio Segment

Marines assigned to Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force-Crisis Response-Africa conducted an AFN radio interview highlighting the requirements for reenlistment as well as steps service members should take when preparing for a deployment and returning from a deployment at Naval Station Rota, Spain, July 20, 2017. SPMAGTF-CR-AF deployed to conduct limited crisis response and theater security operations in Europe and North Africa.