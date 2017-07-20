(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    SPMAGTF-CR-AF Marines Conduct AFN Radio Segment

    SPMAGTF-CR-AF Marines Conduct AFN Radio Segment

    NAVAL STATION ROTA, SPAIN

    07.20.2017

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Kenneth Trotter Jr. 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Europe and Africa

    Marines assigned to Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force-Crisis Response-Africa conducted an AFN radio interview highlighting the requirements for reenlistment as well as steps service members should take when preparing for a deployment and returning from a deployment at Naval Station Rota, Spain, July 20, 2017. SPMAGTF-CR-AF deployed to conduct limited crisis response and theater security operations in Europe and North Africa.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.20.2017
    Date Posted: 08.01.2017 04:41
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 48848
    Filename: 1707/DOD_104661389.mp3
    Length: 00:22:37
    Year 2017
    Location: NAVAL STATION ROTA, ES 
    Web Views: 11
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SPMAGTF-CR-AF Marines Conduct AFN Radio Segment, by SSgt Kenneth Trotter Jr., identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Naval Station rota
    Spain
    II MEF
    Moron Air Base
    SPMAGTF-CR-AF

