    Marine Minute

    UNITED STATES

    07.31.2017

    Audio by Lance Cpl. Savannah Mosby 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    I'm Lance Corporal Savannah Mosby with your Marine Minute.

    Marines with Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force-Crisis Response-Central Command Comptroller team track money earned, spent and saved within the SPMAGTF-CR-CC during their deployment to the Middle East, July 25th. Captain Andres Zuniga, Comptroller, says:

    "General Neller talks about advancing the force in the Marine Corps Operating Concepts 2025, which he emphasizes that he wants to make sure our force is always ready to fight, regardless of where the fight takes place, and give the Marines the ability to fight in any place at any time."

    Also in the Corps,
    Commandant of the Marine Corps Gen. Robert B. Neller fired the ceremonial opening shot at the 56th Annual Inter-Service Rifle Championship July 26th at Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia. The Marine Corps Shooting Team incorporates intermediate level marksmanship skills and techniques derived from annual training.

    That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Marine Corps go to Marines.mil.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Minute, by LCpl Savannah Mosby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

