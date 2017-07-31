Marine Minute

Marines with Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force-Crisis Response-Central Command Comptroller team track money earned, spent and saved within the SPMAGTF-CR-CC during their deployment to the Middle East, July 25th. Captain Andres Zuniga, Comptroller, says:



"General Neller talks about advancing the force in the Marine Corps Operating Concepts 2025, which he emphasizes that he wants to make sure our force is always ready to fight, regardless of where the fight takes place, and give the Marines the ability to fight in any place at any time."



Also in the Corps,

Commandant of the Marine Corps Gen. Robert B. Neller fired the ceremonial opening shot at the 56th Annual Inter-Service Rifle Championship July 26th at Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia. The Marine Corps Shooting Team incorporates intermediate level marksmanship skills and techniques derived from annual training.



