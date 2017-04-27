USS Bonhomme Richard's Change of Command ceremony during which CAPT Larry McCullen assumes command of the ship.
|Date Taken:
|04.27.2017
|Date Posted:
|07.31.2017 03:02
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|48839
|Filename:
|1707/DOD_104660621.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:37
|Year
|2017
|Genre
|news
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USS Bonhomme Richard Change of Command Radio Story, by PO3 Zachary Hale, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
