(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    USS Bonhomme Richard Change of Command Radio Story

    USS Bonhomme Richard Change of Command Radio Story

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    04.27.2017

    Audio by Petty Officer 3rd Class Zachary Hale 

    American Forces Network Sasebo

    USS Bonhomme Richard's Change of Command ceremony during which CAPT Larry McCullen assumes command of the ship.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.27.2017
    Date Posted: 07.31.2017 03:02
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 48839
    Filename: 1707/DOD_104660621.mp3
    Length: 00:01:37
    Year 2017
    Genre news
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Bonhomme Richard Change of Command Radio Story, by PO3 Zachary Hale, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Ceremony
    Navy
    Sailors
    USS Bonhomme Richard
    Change of Command

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT