(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Cardboard Amusement Park.

    Cardboard Amusement Park.

    CAMP KINSER, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    07.27.2017

    Audio by Petty Officer 1st Class Richard Doolin 

    American Forces Network Okinawa

    Suggested Lead:
    Kids driving you nuts? Petty Officer Richard Doolin has a suggestion.
    Suggested Tag:
    The Makeman Home Center is located near Camp Kinser.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.27.2017
    Date Posted: 07.28.2017 21:03
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 48832
    Filename: 1707/DOD_104658403.mp3
    Length: 00:01:15
    Year 2017
    Location: CAMP KINSER, OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cardboard Amusement Park., by PO1 Richard Doolin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Okinawa
    Community
    U.S. Marines
    Camp Kinser
    MCIPAC

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT