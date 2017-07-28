Marine Minute

Marines with 1st Battalion, 10th Marine Regiment are currently conducting a live-fire range to test and improve the unit’s capabilities at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina. During the exercise, Marines are firing the M777-A2 Howitzer in order to maintain unit readiness and build cohesion with their sections, while enhancing proficiency with their weapons.



Marines with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 211, also known as the “Wake Island Avengers”, concluded exercise Red Flag 17-3 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, July 28th. During the exercise, Marine pilots were trained to qualify as mission commanders, which are responsible for planning, executing and supervising large-scale air missions.



Brig. Gen. John A. Lejeune assumed command of the 2nd Division, U.S. Army in France during World War I, becoming the first Marine officer to hold an Army divisional command in combat.



